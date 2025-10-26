Veteran actor Gaston dies at 66

Veteran actor Dwight Gaston has died at age 66.

The news was confirmed by his longtime friend and fellow actor Joel Torre, who posted a tribute on Facebook on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

“Oh Dwight, the umbilical cord has been cut,” Torre wrote. “After more than 50 years of friendship — from the first play we co-directed through the Maskara Theater years, the Los Curachas, the Yamuhat Festivals, from ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’ to ‘Amigo’—those creative times and laughter were at their best.”

Torre recalled Gaston’s humor even during his final days. “Even the time you knew of your last few days, your incredible humor was still on full display. At my lowest time you said it best: ‘This too shall pass.’ How I wish I could say the same. Farewell, my dearest friend.” / HBL S