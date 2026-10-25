Veteran actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93

Actor Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in the sci-fi classic “Alien,” “M*A*S*H” and the action drama “Top Gun,” has died at the age of 93.

Skerritt made his film debut in “War Hunt” in 1962, alongside Robert Redford.

His breakthrough role came as a US Army surgeon in the 1970 Korean War black comedy “M*A*S*H,” which also starred Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.

He also appeared in films such as “Harold and Maude” (1971), “Ice Castles” (1978), “The Dead Zone” (1983), “Poltergeist III” (1988), “A River Runs Through It” (1992), “Contact” (1997), “Tears of the Sun” (2003) and “Ted” (2012), among many others.

Before becoming an actor, Skerritt served in the US Air Force. He is survived by five children from his three marriages. / TRC S