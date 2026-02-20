Veteran actress Labalan dies at 83

Veteran actress Vangie Labalan passed away on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the age of 83. The news was announced in a Facebook post by her son, Carlo Labalan.

“She passed away today in Australia due to illness, surrounded by those dearest and nearest to her heart. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts,” he wrote.

According to reports, the actress died due to multiple organ failure. Her remains are scheduled to be brought back to the Philippines.

Born Ma. Christina Bonghanoy Labalan, she gained prominence for her breakout role as “Aling Saling” in the 1982 film “Himala.” / TRC