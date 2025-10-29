Veteran investigator Angelito Magno sworn in as new NBI director

LAWYER Angelito “Lito” Magno has formally taken his oath as the new director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), following Malacañang’s acceptance of the irrevocable resignation of former director Jaime Santiago.

Magno is a seasoned investigator who has served the bureau for nearly 33 years, beginning his career there in 1991.

He started as a project worker and later became a special investigator, investigation agent, head agent, regional director, and assistant director before assuming his new post.

In a statement released by the NBI Central Office, the bureau expressed confidence in Magno’s leadership, citing his extensive experience.

“His progression through every level of responsibility has equipped him with the full spectrum of investigative, operational, and managerial skills necessary to lead the NBI,” the bureau said on October 29, 2025.

Upon assuming office, Magno urged all NBI personnel to uphold the law, make ethical decisions, and provide sincere public service. (ANV)