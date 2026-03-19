Veterinary Dep’t. sees revenue boost

HIGHER collections from regulatory fees and intensified enforcement pushed the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) to record a 14 percent rise in revenue in February 2026, signaling stronger operational performance.

Total collections reached P2.30 million, up from P2.02 million in the same period last year, with regulatory service fees contributing the largest share at P1.09 million.

Additional income came from private abattoirs (P503,567.43), registration and licensing fees (P283,550), and pet-related fees (P422,750). The Fishery Division contributed P164,918.

The revenue boost coincided with intensified meat inspection and food safety operations across slaughterhouses, public markets, and meat establishments.

The DVMF reported that 488.81 kilograms of meat were condemned due to health risks, while 234.91 kilograms were confiscated for violations such as the sale of uninspected or “hot” meat and improper handling.

Expanded services

The department also expanded citywide veterinary services. A total of 4,584 animals were vaccinated against rabies, while 382 pets underwent neutering procedures.

Another 95 animals were covered under the Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CNVR) program, and 93 clients availed of services at the city veterinary clinic.

During World Spay Day, 150 female dogs and cats received free spay services as part of efforts to control the stray animal population.

Barangay-level campaigns further extended the department’s reach, with vaccination and pet registration drives conducted in areas including Labangon, Basak Pardo, Kamputhaw, Sambag, Inayawan, and other urban and upland communities. Notable turnouts were recorded in Kamputhaw (644 vaccinations) and Sambag 2 (477 vaccinations).

Animal welfare enforcement continued, with 16 reported cases investigated. Of these, five received warnings, four were endorsed for further action, and the remainder remain under monitoring.

The Fishery Division inspected 2.47 million kilograms of fish and marine products, monitored 82,459 containers, and checked 173 vendors in public markets, while conducting information drives on fish safety and sanitation.

Public participation in the department’s animal welfare programs surged, with pet adoption increasing 181 percent compared to last year. Pet registration also rose to 1,540 in 2026, up from 1,075 in 2025.

DVMF Officer-in-Charge Jessica Maribojoc said the department will continue to strengthen enforcement, expand veterinary services, and promote responsible pet ownership as part of the city’s broader efforts to ensure food safety and animal welfare. / CAV