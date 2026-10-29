Veterinary students invited to develop solutions to pet care problems

Veterinary students and recent graduates are being invited to propose solutions to common pet care problems through a nationwide innovation challenge focused on the needs of dogs and cats.

Possible areas include pet nutrition, preventive care and first aid, grooming and hygiene, skin and coat health, and pet comfort and wellness. Participants may propose products such as nutritional supplements, functional food or treats, provided their concepts address a clear need and consider safety, feasibility and potential use in the Philippine market.

The Dr. Shiba Pet Care Innovation Challenge asks participants to identify a specific concern in pet care and develop an original product concept supported by scientific evidence. Registration and concept-paper submissions close on Nov. 20. The competition offers P100,000 in total cash prizes.

The challenge welcomes students from any year level at accredited veterinary schools across the Philippines, along with graduates who completed their veterinary studies within the past two years. They can take on the challenge solo or team up with as many as two schoolmates to turn a pet care concern into a potential solution.

Each entry should lay out a proposed product, the science behind it and how it could be made safe and practical for use. Finalists will be notified on Nov. 27 and pitch their concepts online on Dec. 10. The challenge will announce its winners on Dec. 12. / JAT S