Vet's guide for dog owners during New Year's Eve fireworks

While many people greet the New Year with fireworks and music, the moment feels very different for household pets. To us, it is a new beginning but to them, it is simply a night disrupted by sudden, deafening sounds.

Recognizing this, Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), shared practical advice for pet owners on how to help dogs stay calm during fireworks.

In a recent Facebook post on Dec. 28, 2025, Utlang outlined simple but thoughtful steps that focus on preparation and reassurance to remind owners that managing anxiety begins long before the first explosion lights up the sky.

Tips

The DVMF head advised pet owners to help dogs release pent-up energy earlier in the day by exercising them three to four hours before fireworks begin. Whether through walks, playtime, or trips to a dog park, physical activity can help reduce restlessness and stress later in the evening.

Feeding dogs a full meal an hour or two before the noise starts can also help them relax. Just as people tend to feel calmer on a full stomach, Utlang noted that dogs experience a similar sense of comfort.

As the celebration draws closer, Utlang recommended gentle massages, focusing on the head, neck, spine, and legs, to help dogs relax from head to toe. Keeping pets indoors is equally important, with access to familiar “safe” spaces such as under beds, tables or inside kennels.

For households where fireworks are especially loud, she suggested temporarily bringing dogs to a quieter environment, such as the home of a friend or family member.

Even after the fireworks fade, Utlang emphasized that pets may still feel lingering stress. Spending quiet, quality time with them afterward helps reassure animals that they are safe and cared for.

Happy New Year and keep the dogs in!