Vice apologizes to Kim

MANY people thought either Kim Chiu or Vice Ganda would skip work following the issue involving the two hosts.

However, both appeared on the show as scheduled and showed that there was no tension between them.

The issue stemmed from Vice’s acceptance speech after “It’s Showtime” won Best Variety Show at the 1st Famas Broadcast Arts Awards. During the speech, Vice mentioned all of the show’s hosts except Kim, prompting backlash from the actress’ fans.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Vice personally apologized to and thanked Kim. Vice explained that with so many hosts to acknowledge and without any prepared notes, the omission was unintentional.

Kim, however, joked that it was not an issue because she was already used to being left unmentioned, drawing laughter from the studio audience.

Both hosts also reminded their fans not to be carried away by emotions and to always choose respect and kindness. / TRC S