Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis joke about the Cayetano siblings?

MANY people were entertained, though some were offended, by the “parody” done by Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis during the “Laro, Laro, Pick” segment of It’s Showtime last Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

While pretending to take a selfie, Vice jokingly said, “We are under attack! We are calling for help.”

He then pulled Anne behind him and added, “Stay here, Anne, here with my sister.”

They did not mention any names, but following the recent events in the Senate, many viewers interpreted the skit as a reference to the May 13 commotion.

However, to those claiming that it was insulting and mocking toward siblings Senators Pia Cayetano and Alan Peter Cayetano, some netizens defended Vice, saying that he was simply trying to lighten the negative events happening in the country through comedy based on reality. / TRC S