Vice Ganda announces return of late-night show ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’

VICE Ganda has announced that his late-night talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice,” popularly known as “GGV,” is set to return to television.

“Ay abangan niyo, kasi magbabalik na ang ‘GGV,’” Vice said during his visit to Inkblots, a campus journalism fellowship hosted by The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas.

ABS-CBN has also shared a throwback clip from “GGV” on its social media platforms. As of now, however, no additional details have been released regarding the show’s return.

“GGV” first aired in 2011 and ran until 2020. Vice previously shared that he was offered a chance to revive the program in 2023 but declined at the time due to his existing showbiz commitments. / TRC S