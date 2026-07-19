Vice Ganda apologizes over ‘It’s Showtime’ answer in a game segment

VICE Ganda admitted that the “It’s Showtime” team made a mistake after rejecting a contestant’s answer during the “Laro, Laro Pick” segment.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 16, 2026, during an episode featuring student presidents and dean’s listers from various universities in Metro Manila.

One of the questions asked was: “Name one of the 12 organ systems of the human body according to the Cleveland Clinic.”

The contestants gave answers that were accepted by Vice, including the nervous system, digestive system, respiratory system and skeletal system. The TV host and comedian also read the remaining organ systems that were not mentioned, including the muscular system, lymphatic system, integumentary system, gastrointestinal system, exocrine system, endocrine system, cardiovascular system, urinary system and reproductive system.

However, some viewers questioned why the answer “circulatory system” was not accepted, pointing out that it is the same as the cardiovascular system.

Before the program ended, Vice addressed the issue on air. “If you were listening, I specifically said, ‘according to the Cleveland Clinic.’ So we only accepted the answers that appeared on the Cleveland Clinic’s list.”

Later, a netizen commented on X: “Circulatory system is the same as cardiovascular system, according to the Cleveland Clinic website. I hope you can address it again tomorrow.”

After reviewing the Cleveland Clinic website, Vice acknowledged that the commenter was correct. The website states: “Your circulatory system, or cardiovascular system, supplies oxygen and nutrients to your whole body and removes waste through your blood.”

Vice then apologized and said the matter would be discussed with the production team.

“I’ll discuss this with the team. I apologize for the confusion. We’ll address this.” / TRC S