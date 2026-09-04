Vice Ganda, Heart Evangelista ignore each other at Yeng concert?

A video showing Vice Ganda and Heart Evangelista seemingly ignoring each other during Yeng Constantino’s sold-out concert on August 29, 2026, has gone viral.

Heart and Vice were seated very close to each other, but many social media users became curious about why they appeared to be avoiding one another.

“What do you expect? Do you think they would be chummy-chummy?” one netizen commented. “At least they didn’t pretend to be friendly. They just ignored each other,” another commenter said.

Their alleged conflict is believed to have started in 2025 when Vice Ganda shared on “It’s Showtime” that she had visited a dilapidated public school in the province associated with Heart Evangelista’s province. Sorsogon is the home province of Heart’s husband, Sen. Chiz Escudero.

“I visited a place in Heart Evangelista’s province, a school that had no reading materials. The school was in terrible condition. I cried so much when I saw that school,” Vice said. / TRC S