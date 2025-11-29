Vice Ganda reacts to DTI's P500 noche buena budget

ACTOR and TV host Vice Ganda publicly reacted to the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) suggestion that a small family could prepare a Noche Buena feast for just P500.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque previously stated that P500 would be enough for a simple Christmas meal because the prices of most basic items had remained stable.

Vice Ganda reacted to the low wages of teachers during an It’s Showtime episode on Saturday, November 29, 2025. He expressed shock upon learning that the monthly salary of private school teachers is reportedly only P10,000.

"Sabi pa nong teacher, mababawasan pa yon sa teaching materials," Vice Ganda said.

"Iyan ang mga dapat nating protektahan kasi pag naubos ang mga guro sa Pilipinas dahil sa kakulangan ng sinusweldo, aalis yan ng bansa. Can you imagine a nation without teachers?"

The TV host then linked the issue back to the DTI's proposal. "Pero baka naman sumakto yon, sabagay yong P500 pwede na daw sa Noche Buena. Eh di kayo. Kala mo naman talaga sya nagpa-P500."

Vice Ganda pledged to help studio contestants receive more than the proposed budget.

"Sisiguraduhin natin yong mga mananalo sa atin dito hindi P500 ang pang Noche Buena. Pipilitin natin na may isa man lang tayong kababayan sa araw na ito na hindi P500 ang ipang no-noche buena because we believe that Filipino people deserve more." (SunStar Cebu)