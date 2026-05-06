Vice Ganda reveals reason for absence from ‘It’s Showtime’

Vice Ganda revealed that a foot injury was the reason behind his nearly month-long absence from the noontime program It’s Showtime.

The comedian returned to the show on April 17 and said he was not yet supposed to resume work.

“Hindi pa dapat ako babalik pero kailangan ko nang bumalik, kasi sabi ko, I’ll go crazy,” Vice said during a gathering with the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd).

Vice shared that he injured the big toe on his right foot after tripping, causing severe swelling that left him unable to walk properly. He later sought treatment in Singapore.

“I wasn’t even able to celebrate my birthday the way I wanted to because hindi nga ako makalakad,” said Vice Ganda.

“Three months akong hindi puwede magsapatos. Kaya nakatsinelas ako. Kaya sa Showtime, nakamahaba ako, kasi nakatsinelas ako.”/ TRC S