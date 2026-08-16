Vice Ganda signs 2-year contract with TV5

VICE Ganda has signed a two-year contract with MediaQuest Holdings Inc. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Manila.

MediaQuest Holdings Inc., owned by Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), is the parent company of TV5. However, Vice will continue to have ties with ABS-CBN.

Vice was overjoyed after MVP described her as the “Queen of All Networks.”

“I’m so grateful and super-excited to be able to unleash every ounce of creativity, hard work and passion that’s still left in my soul,” Vice said, as reported by PEP.ph.

“I’ve been appearing on television every day for several years now, but I still believe that I have more to give. I still have more to offer and I’m happy that with the additional platforms you have, I’ll have more freedom and the privilege to continue serving the Filipino people through the kind of entertainment that I offer,” she added.

Vice also expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN, which gave her her first major break as a host of “It’s Showtime.”

“Every learning that I carry with me now, every experience that I have now and everything I can offer today started with them and with the experiences I had with them,” she said.

For now, it has yet to be revealed what show Vice will bring to TV5. It is believed to involve television content on Cignal as well as digital media projects.

There have also been speculations that her former talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV),” previously a co-production between ABS-CBN and GMA-7, could make a comeback. Vice has yet to comment on the possibility, saying she wants to respect her new partnership with TV5. / TRC S