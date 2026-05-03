Vice Ganda teases major MMFF 2026 collaboration

COMEDIAN-HOST Vice Ganda hinted at a major collaboration for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2026.

“Bongga yung ka-collab ko this time,” Vice said, adding that multiple meetings and brainstorming sessions have already taken place.

While no name has been confirmed, speculation points to veteran actor Vic Sotto as a possible collaborator.

Vice recently greeted Sotto on his birthday and revealed they had met in Hong Kong last December.

When asked about a controversial joke by Joey de Leon about ABS-CBN, Vice downplayed the issue, saying it was part of the comedian’s job to make jokes. / TRC