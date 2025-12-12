Vice guv’s office holds outreach for young quake survivors in Bogo

INSTEAD of holding its annual office Christmas party, the Office of the Cebu Vice Governor organized a special holiday celebration for children affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

Vice Gov. Glenn Soco said employees of his office voluntarily pooled their resources to host a simple Christmas activity for the young survivors in Bogo City, following the decision to cancel their own party. The initiative aimed to bring joy to children still reeling from the effects of the powerful quake.

The event, dubbed “Pasko sa Paglaum sa Kabataan,” gathered more than 500 children, and was attended by Bogo City Mayor Mayel Martinez and officials of Barangay Gairan.

Adding excitement to the celebration were mascots from a popular fast food chain, which entertained the children. The activity also featured games, food, toys and gifts for the young participants.

The Sept. 30 earthquake claimed at least 75 lives across multiple areas in northern Cebu and caused widespread damage to buildings, roads, houses and bridges. Recovery efforts in the affected communities continue as residents and local governments work to rebuild. / ANV