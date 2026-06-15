Vice mayor seeks halt to Monterrazas project

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is seeking a temporary halt to development activities at the Monterrazas de Cebu project until its flood control and water catchment facilities are completed and operational, urging preventive action to avoid a tragedy.

Osmeña filed a proposed resolution urging Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against development activities of Mont Property Group, except those related to the construction and completion of water catchments and flood mitigation structures.

Under the proposal, the CDO would remain in effect until all water catchments are completed and fully operational. However, Mont Property Group has reported that construction of all detention ponds has been completed, noting that its existing active infrastructure already exceeds the city’s required flood-control capacity by 240 percent. The proposal is expected to be taken up by the City Council.

Public safety

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 15, 2026, Osmeña defended his position, stating public attention on the Monterrazas issue may have waned, but risks to communities living below the development remain.

“The issue of Monterrazas is not currently in the public eye, but I don’t care. It is irresponsible and shortsighted to wait for public clamor to address it. To do nothing isn’t just unacceptable, it is CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT,” he said.

He said the City must prioritize public safety over development timelines and commercial considerations.

“What I’m proposing for Monterrazas is not unreasonable: simply that the water catchments be completed before any other earth moving takes place. Until then, all further development is subject to a cease and desist,” he said.

Osmeña argued that unfinished flood control infrastructure risks downstream communities, including low-income residents living below the hillside development. He stressed that the issue involves human lives rather than project timelines or developer profit, warning that the consequences could be fatal.

“Unfortunately, the people who are most at risk, the poor who live underneath the development, do not have PR firms and influencers to speak on their behalf. They do not have a voice. I will be their voice.”

Developer compliance

Osmeña’s proposal comes despite Mont Property Group submitting a comprehensive flood control and mitigation report to the City Council on May 18. The developer submitted detailed schematic diagrams, progress reports and mitigation plans to address flooding affecting Barangay Guadalupe and neighboring communities.

Documents submitted to the City Council and the Guadalupe Barangay Council included an April progress report on flood-control measures within the Monterrazas development.

The developer’s report showed the 118-hectare property contains 14 catchment areas served by 24 existing detention ponds, alongside eight proposed ponds. The report stated that while engineering computations require a capacity of 26,701 cubic meters, the developer provided a combined capacity of 62,710.50 cubic meters — 240 percent more than the minimum requirement.

The proposed resolution acknowledged the increased capacity, describing the expansion as beneficial. However, the resolution noted that earthmoving activities unrelated to flood mitigation could accelerate water flow downhill and increase risks to communities below.

Drainage infrastructure

Mont Property Group also reported undertaking drainage improvements in areas contributing to flooding. The developer noted that a portion of Guadalajara Street has drainage pipes measuring 450 millimeters in diameter, which need to be increased to 1.5 meters.

The company entered an agreement with the City to improve facilities along Guadalajara St. and constructed 200 meters of upgraded drainage infrastructure in 2012.

The developer also entered a memorandum of agreement with Guadalupe Heights to provide flood-mitigation facilities, including storm pumps, holding tanks, stormwater catchments and generator sets, alongside assistance in maintaining drainage systems. The report noted the holding tank system stores water during heavy rainfall and pumps it into larger drainage facilities leading towards the V. Rama area.

The report identified improper garbage disposal as a challenge affecting drainage efficiency. Waste accumulation contributes to clogged drainage systems despite repeated cleanup operations. The company hauled 30 dump trucks of waste from affected areas but noted that improper disposal practices continue.

“Simply that the water catchments be completed before any other earth moving takes place,” Osmeña said.

Past parallels

Osmeña drew parallels between the Monterrazas issue and concerns he raised about high-rise developments in Cebu City. He recalled proposing a 2018 moratorium on building construction beyond the reach of the City’s sole ladder fire truck, which could reach 18 stories.

The proposal drew criticism from sectors that viewed it as anti-development, he said. A high-rise condominium fire years later highlighted the importance of safety measures, Osmeña added.

“I was called anti-business and anti-progress simply for saying lives are more important than buildings,” he said. “Why do we insist on waiting for someone to die before doing anything?”

The proposed resolution seeks to ensure that flood control and water catchment facilities are completed before additional development activities proceed within the project area. / CAV