Vice says no plans to adopt child with Perez

VICE Ganda revealed that adopting a child is not part of the plan for him and partner Ion Perez.

During a truth-or-lie challenge on Kris Bernal’s vlog, the “It’s Showtime” host said starting a family through adoption is not currently in their plans.

Vice was personally interviewed by Bernal on the noontime show set for her YouTube channel.

Asked what matters more to him — awards or box office — Vice said box office performance is more important, explaining that awards do not cover production expenses.

When asked whether he plans to run for senator in 2028, Vice declined, joking that he would rather become a beauty queen. / TRC S