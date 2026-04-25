Vicelles fights fellow Filipino pug in Japan

IT WILL be an all-Pinoy battle in Japan as Japan-based Mark Vicelles takes on Carlo Diaz VII for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light-flyweight strap on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Act City in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka.

The 30-year-old Vicelles is currently unranked and is working his way back into the world rankings after a couple of setbacks. He was once ranked as high as No. 4 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 6 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization.

Vicelles fought in an IBF light-flyweight world title eliminator but fell short against Regie Suganob by technical decision in Bohol in 2023.

Since moving to Japan last year, Vicelles went 1-1. He outclassed Chinese warrior Xiang Li by unanimous decision, but then lost to Japanese Kosuke Tomioka by a seventh-round stoppage.

Winning the OPBF belt will most likely earn him a spot in the WBC world rankings.

Inconsistent start

On the other hand, Diaz is a 27-year-old prospect who had an inconsistent start to his career. He has recently surged after winning four of his last five bouts.

Diaz is coming off a unanimous decision win over Cebu-based Joperson Trazo late last year.

Vicelles has an impressive record of 20-2-1 with 11 knockouts, while Diaz VII has a win-loss-draw slate of 8-3-1 with one knockout.

Also seeing action in the same event is journeyman Eduardo Mancito.

He’ll be up against 21-year-old Japanese up-and-comer Fuga Uematsu in a six-rounder.

Mancito is looking to bounce back after a unanimous decision defeat to Romer Pinili last year. Meanwhile, Uematsu is also coming off a loss. He lost to Taiga Toyonaga by split decision.

Mancito is 22-18-2 with 10 knockouts, while Uematsu is 7-2 with five knockouts. / EKA