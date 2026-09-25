Vicelles guns for IBF belt

JAPAN-BASED Filipino boxer Mark Vicelles attempts to become a world champion Saturday night, Sept. 26, 2026, when he challenges International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight king Thanongsak Simsri at the FujisanMesse in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan.

The 30-year-old Vicelles is eager to finally get his world title opportunity after his previous bid was foiled in 2023. He fought Regie Suganob for the No. 1 contender spot back then but lost via technical decision in Bohol.

In 2025, Vicelles moved to Japan to find more opportunities. He won his first fight as a Japan-based fighter via unanimous decision win against Xiang Li, but he suffered a seventh-round stoppage loss to Kosuke Tomioka later last year.

Vicelles bounced back with a one-sided unanimous decision win against fellow Pinoy Carlo Diaz VII last April 29 in Japan.

Meanwhile, this will be Simsri’s second title defense since winning the vacant belt in 2025 with a split decision victory against Cristian Araneta, Vicelles’ former teammate.

Simsri successfully defended his title with a second-round knockout of hard-hitting Mexican Sergio Cordova last April 13 in Japan.

Vicelles has a win-loss-draw slate of 21-2-1 with 11 knockouts, while Simsri has an impressive record of 40-1 with 35 knockouts.

No. 1 contender Suganob will challenge the winner of this world title fight.

Also seeing action on the same card is Cebu-based Pete Apolinar, who will challenge Japanese Shunpei Ohata for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight title.

Apolinar is coming off a huge win in Japan, stopping Ryusei Ishii in three rounds last June 19.

On the other hand, Ohata has won his last six fights. In his most recent bout, he scored a seventh-round technical knockout win over Reo Saito to claim WBO Asia-Pacific featherweight belt.

Apolinar is 20-7-1 with 13 knockouts, while Ohata is 8-1 with five knockouts. / EKA