Vicelles wins OPBF title in Japan

MARK Vicelles bounced back in a big way after beating Carlo Diaz VII by unanimous decision to win the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light-flyweight title on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan.

Vicelles controlled the fight from start to finish and impressed all three judges, who scored the bout 98-91, 99-90, and 99-90 in his favor.

The victory could help Vicelles return to the world rankings after once being listed among the top contenders in his division.

With the win, Vicelles improved his record to 21 wins, two losses, and one draw, with 11 knockouts.

Diaz dropped to eight wins, four losses, and one draw, with one knockout.

In the undercard, fellow Filipino boxer Eduardo Mancito lost by unanimous decision to 21-year-old Japanese prospect Fuga Uematsu.

The judges scored the fight 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 for Uematsu.

Mancito’s record fell to 22 wins, 19 losses, and two draws, with 10 knockouts, while Uematsu improved to eight wins and two losses, with five knockouts. / EKA