Vicoy-Ornopia duo tops Tour de Cebu rally

FRANK Vicoy and Nico Ornopía recently dominated the Tour de Cebu 2025 after steering their 1972 Porsche 914 to the overall title in the three-day, 1,000-kilometer historic sports car rally across Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

The duo clinched the grand championship by a narrow margin of just a few points following a strong final-leg performance. Their exceptional run also earned them the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (Pace) Chairman Class Award, further solidifying their dominance in this year’s competition.

The rally drew a diverse field of participants from all over the Philippines — including Cebu, Negros, Cagayan, Manila, and Davao — as well as international teams from Japan, South Africa, and Europe. Their presence added global energy to an already competitive rally, showcasing the true spirit of heritage motoring.

Finishing closely behind were Anthony Ramos and Lance Ledesma who claimed the first runner-up honors in their 1970 Mercedes Benz 280 SL. Julian “Coco” Garcia and Iñaki Araneta, piloting a Porsche 911 SC, placed second runner-up.

Organized by Pace of Cebu and the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC), and managed by leading motoring events organizer Tradeshow International, this year’s Tour de Cebu once again delivered a spectacular celebration of heritage motoring.

With participants from across the Philippines and around the world, the rally highlighted the stunning coastal, countryside, and highland driving routes of Negros — reaffirming why Tour de Cebu remains the country’s premier historic car rally.

The 2025 edition not only demonstrated the endurance and elegance of classic sports cars but also strengthened the camaraderie among vintage car enthusiasts — a hallmark of Tour de Cebu since its inception. / PR