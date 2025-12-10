Vicsal Foundation donates P1M aid to earthquake, typhoon victims in Cebu

Vicsal Foundation, Inc. (VSF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Vicsal Development Corporation and Metro Gaisano Group of Companies, has launched its 3rd wave of relief operations to support communities in Cebu Province affected by the recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake and typhoon “Tino”.

Valued at over P1 million, the foundation’s latest relief assistance includes food packs, hygiene and sanitation supplies, and other essential non-food items gathered from VSF’s ongoing donation drive. These were officially turned over to the Cebu provincial government to help bolster relief efforts in municipalities hardest hit by both calamities.

“Through these continued relief efforts, we hope to stand alongside Cebuanos in rebuilding their communities,” said Marco Eric G. Ang de Leon, (VSF Vice President External Affairs). ‘’VSF is committed to helping communities rebuild and recover, and every contribution reflects the generosity and compassion of our affiliates, donors and the entire Vicsal and Metro Gaisano family.”

De Leon was joined by other VSF and Affiliates’ officers, who included Atty. Vincent E. Tomaneng (VSF Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel), and Clifford Garcia (Metro Retail Real Estate Manager) during the donation turnover.

The deployment followed earlier efforts that extended aid to communities impacted by the disasters. As VSF continues its outreach, it remains committed to working closely with local government units and its affiliates, benefactors, and donors to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.

VSF expressed its gratitude to the office of the Cebu Provincial Governor, led by Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro, for the warm welcome that it has received during the turn-over. / PR