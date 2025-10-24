Vicsal Foundation extends P1.1M aid to northern Cebu

VICSAL Foundation, Inc. (VSF), the corporate foundation of the Vicsal and Metro Gaisano Group of Companies, has launched two waves of relief operations to support families affected by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu.

More than P1.1 million from VSF’s relief assistance fund have been allocated to aid 2,500 families across the hardest-hit Barangays of Bogo City, Borbon, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

Each household received relief packs containing food and hygiene essentials, supplemented by in-kind donations gathered from VSF’s ongoing donation drive. VSF continues to mobilize additional assistance as it works closely with local government units and community partners to identify remaining needs on the ground.

“We stand with the families affected by the earthquake as they recover from this immense tragedy,” said Frank Gaisano, chairman and president of VSF. “VSF remains steadfast in its mission to extend relief and assistance in times of crisis, and we will continue to support communities on their path to recovery.”

The relief efforts were carried out with the help of volunteers from the Vicsal and Metro Gaisano Group of Companies and VSF scholars who have been on the ground for the past three weeks, ensuring that aid reaches even the most remote communities. Their participation reflects VSF’s long-standing commitment to empowering its network to take part in meaningful social action.

VSF expressed its gratitude to its affiliates, donors, and benefactors whose generosity has enabled VSF to sustain its mission of hope and solidarity for the people of Northern Cebu.

For more than two decades now, VSF has been at the forefront of the Vicsal and Metro Gaisano Group’s corporate social responsibility programs, providing aid in times of calamities, supporting education and community development, and promoting initiatives that uplift Filipino families. / PR