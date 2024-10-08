Victorious start for USC, DBTC

DEFENDING champions University of San Carlos (USC) and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) kicked off their respective title defenses in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament with auspicious victories last Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center football pitch.

USC, the reigning collegiate division titleholder, defeated University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, 2-0.

John Cyril Sinoy hit his target in the 28th minute for the match’s opening goal. Niño Gianpaolo finished off UP with a late goal in the 85th minute.

DBTC, on the other hand, also won 2-0 against USC in the secondary division.

Czar Robert Daanoy scored the opening goal in the 30th minute. Mark Anthony Talingting made it 2-0 after hitting the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) also won its season opener with a 2-0 victory over University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

SHS-AdC scored two successive goals from Kian Juaquine Pimintel in the 21st minute and Zidane Cañete in the 25th minute.

In the other collegiate division match, University of Southern Philippines Foundation defeated USJ-R, 1-0. / EKA