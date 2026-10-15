Vida: Asean must fight trafficking

PREVENTING human trafficking requires stronger cooperation among Asean countries, particularly in cases where perpetrators operate in one country while their victims are in another, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said in Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

In an ambush interview, Vida said the fight against human trafficking requires closer coordination among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), especially in preventing cases and protecting vulnerable children.

“We have active operations, we also have active engagement with networks. As you would know, there are certain gaps in the system,” Vida said.

“Why? Because it becomes an international concern because a perpetrator might be living outside the Philippines and the victim is in the Philippines, or any other way around,” he added.

An upcoming regional meeting will bring together representatives of different Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking committees from Asean member states to exchange information, networks and strategies. Vida acknowledged that prevention remains the biggest challenge but gave no details on the measures to be discussed.

Protecting child victims

Beyond prevention, Vida said the government continues to strengthen its capacity to identify victims, investigate cases, prosecute offenders and assist those rescued.

“What we want is to reintegrate back the child victim into their society and to the community,” he said.

Cebu rescue

Vida confirmed a successful rescue in Cebu involving a minor and a foreigner but declined to give details pending the investigation.

“We had a successful rescue early this day. It involved a foreigner, and the victim is a minor,” he told reporters. He said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would inform the media once more information becomes available.

Community cooperation

Vida emphasized the importance of community involvement in reporting suspected cases, noting that underreporting remains a challenge.

“We need the help of the entire community. We need the help of the barangays, we need the help of the neighbors to report to us,” he said.

“In raising a child, we need the whole community in helping out,” he added.

Vida described Cebu as an example of good practice in coordinating efforts against human trafficking. He said he met with Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss strengthening cooperation between the provincial government and the DOJ.

“Very happy ang Department of Justice sa cooperation ng LGU Cebu and of course, the office ni Governor Pam,” Vida said.

(The DOJ is very happy with the cooperation of the Cebu provincial government and, of course, Governor Pam’s office.) / CDF