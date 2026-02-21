Vidal barred from performing Freestyle’s OPM hits

TOP Suzara revealed that former Freestyle vocalist Jinky Vidal is no longer permitted to perform the band’s hit songs following her departure in 2011.

Freestyle rose to fame in the mid-1990s with OPM classics such as “Before I Let You Go,” “So Slow,” “Till I Found You,” and “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang?”

In an interview with Pep.ph, Suzara clarified that while Jinky is no longer part of the band, she continues in some instances to promote herself as a Freestyle member. He cited her recent shows in Canada, where she allegedly introduced herself as still affiliated with the group.

“But more accurately, it should be former Freestyle. Kasi, she’s not the vocalist of Freestyle. Freestyle exists now and you’re not the vocalist, yun lang naman. Kasi, she sings songs that I wrote and it led to confusion, di ba?” Top explained. / TRC