Video gaming most targeted by digital fraudsters in PH

AS DIGITAL transactions become more prevalent in both consumer and business environments, the risk of fraud has also increased.

A new report by TransUnion revealed that suspected global digital fraud grew in the first semester of the year to 5.3 percent from 4.5 percent in the same period last year.

Retail and video gaming were the most targeted industries with suspected digital fraud globally at 10.6 percent and seven percent, respectively, followed by telecommunications at 5.3 percent.

Globally, insurance (1.6 percent) and logistics (0.9 percent) were the industries with the lowest suspected digital fraud attempt rates in the first half.

When the consumer is located in the Philippines during the transaction, among all industries, the suspected digital fraud rate stood at 8.2 percent in the first half of 2023. For transactions coming from the Philippines, the video gaming industry had the highest suspected digital fraud attempt rate among all industries in the first half of 2023 at 15.2 percent.

Conversely, the number of digital transactions coming from the Philippines in that industry declined by 19.4 percent. While the insurance industry saw the largest increase in digital transactions coming from the Philippines year-on-year at 160.3 percent, the suspected digital fraud rate for that industry for transactions coming from the Philippines was 7.1 percent.

High-profile cases of digital fraud can erode consumer confidence in online transactions. When consumers are concerned about the security of digital commerce, they may reduce their online spending, which can have a negative impact on e-commerce businesses.

It can also damage a business’s reputation. Consumers may lose trust in the company, leading to a loss of customers and market share.

“If left unchecked, fraud results in an erosion of trust between consumers and industries,” said Yogesh Daware, chief commercial officer at TransUnion Philippines.

“There are other factors that need to be taken into consideration. These include the overall size of the industry in question, whether the industry is growing and if so, how quickly. Only then can one endeavor to develop a more comprehensive perspective on how digital fraud is impacting these industries. In addition, this can help project where fraudsters may be focusing their efforts moving forward, and help industries take the necessary steps to stay ahead of any developing threats.”

Filipinos targeted by fraud

Moreover, the study revealed that 71 percent of Filipino consumers report having been targeted by fraud. This comes on the heels of its recent third quarter Philippines Consumer Pulse Study which explored, among other things, consumer awareness of being targeted by any online, email, phone call or text messaging fraud attempt in the last three months.

The TransUnion survey of 1,000 Filipino adults was conducted from July 6 to 24, 2023.

The survey found that 62 percent of survey respondents indicated that they had been targeted by fraud but did not become a victim of it, and nine percent had been targeted and fell victim.

Among those targeted, the most frequent fraud schemes by which they reported being attacked were phishing (51 percent), followed by smishing (45 percent) and money/gift card scams (34 percent).

Legislation

Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, already lobbied for the passage of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (Afasa) that will deal with cases of online fraud.

The Afasa, he said, will provide a regulatory framework that penalizes scammers and entails safeguard measures to protect Filipinos and their financial accounts.

“Because of the lack of a regulatory framework that penalizes these scammers, there are and there will be more victims in the foreseeable future. Even as we speak, there are individuals being victimized by these scammers who seize every vulnerable opportunity available to them. We cannot watch from the sidelines as scammers take advantage of our people,” Villar said during a committee hearing in September.

He emphasized that cases of online fraud endanger the public’s trust in financial institutions. He stressed that by enacting the Afasa into law, the public’s trust in banks and financial institutions would then be strengthened.

Another similar bill that is pending in Congress is Senate Bill 2039, or the Anti-Mule and Financial Fraud Act of 2023.