Video of woman attacked by bolo-wielding man goes viral online

THE video clip of a woman who was attacked by a man carrying a bolo in Purok 6, Barangay Apas, Cebu City at dawn on Monday, January 8, 2024, became viral in the social media.

But the person who uploaded the video did not give details about the incident, especially regarding the items that were taken from the victim.

The attacker, who was seen on camera brandishing a bolo, appears out of nowhere as the woman and her companion prepare to unlock the gate that leads to their house.

The woman was cornered by the offender when her partner fled, leaving her by herself.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations at the Cebu City Police Office, the Mabolo police led by Police Major Eraño Regidor, are now looking into the incident.

The victims have not reported the incident yet to the authorities because they were still working as call center agents in IT Park.

"We have already contacted the persons involved kadtong mga biktima but they are still working now sa usa ka kompanya sa call center, dili pa gyud sila makasaysay sa nahitabo (they still could not narrate the incident)," Rafter said.

According to Rafter, the offender could easily be identified because his face was not covered with a bonnet.

Rafter asked anyone who knows the man to report to their nearest police station.

Rafter advised the criminal to surrender and return the items that he stole.(With TPT)