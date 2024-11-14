Vietnamese captain ‘molests’ Customs officer

A 37-YEAR-OLD Vietnamese captain of an international ship has been held at the Cebu Ports Authority custodial facility in Cebu City after a 28-year-old female customs inspector accused him of inappropriately touching her.

The incident reportedly happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, aboard m/v Tay San 3, which was docked at the Cebu International Port and scheduled to depart for Vietnam at midnight.

Maritime Police investigator Elymar Mendoza said the Customs inspector was conducting a routine inspection when the captain invited her into his office.

After the inspector entered the office, the captain locked the door, pulled her close to him, embraced her tightly, and touched her breast.

The inspector reported the incident to the Maritime Police, recounting that she resisted the Vietnamese captain’s advances by punching the captain, which allowed her to break free.

She later sought medical attention for bruises and scratches sustained on her arm.

The victim indicated that she was initially willing to forgive the captain if he admitted his actions; however, after he denied any wrongdoing, she proceeded to file charges of acts of lasciviousness.

The accused captain has denied the allegations, claiming he merely invited the inspector for coffee in his office.

As a result of the pending case, the Maritime Police have temporarily detained m/v Tay San 3 at the CIP until further notice. / AYB