Villaflor issues statement on circulating scandal videos

Actor and Tarlac Provincial Board Member Arron Villaflor has released an official statement regarding the circulating sex video scandal linked to his name.

Villaflor said the unauthorized recording and distribution of private content violates existing laws protecting individuals from digital abuse.

“The unauthorized recording and distribution of private and intimate content is a clear violation of Republic Act 9995 and other laws that protect individuals from digital abuse and violations of privacy,” he said.

“The matter has now been formally referred to the authorities for proper investigation. Out of respect for the legal process, I will refrain from making further comments while the investigation is ongoing.”

Villaflor also clarified that his earlier statement issued on Feb. 27 referred only to an old video clip from one of his films. The newly circulating private footage, he said, is a “serious criminal matter.”

Villaflor is among the personalities mentioned in the alleged “Big 4” list linked to the leaked videos, along with Gil Cuerva, Nikko Natividad, and Ron Angeles. / TRC S