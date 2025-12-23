Villafuerte, Matbagon shine in ‘Quest for Champions 18’

MARVIN Villafuerte outclassed Jeffrey Gallo in “Quest for Champions 18,” a boxing card featuring some of Cebu’s best amateur pugs, last Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

Villafuerte, of Ibabao, Mandaue City, outboxed Gallo of Abra and earned a unanimous decision win from the judges.

In other bouts, Paulino Monterola beat Ernest Quiseo by unanimous decision, Geokent Alburo defeated Wildebrando Ceniza also by UD, and Geram Pepito edged Clemjay Pardo by split decision.

Jemrex Boncales defeated Rick Rick Baninting by UD in what was named the best bout of the event, while John Rio Joren dominated Ramsey Dequillo, also by UD.

David Val Quiñahan outlasted John Daryll Initan by split decision, Junel Matbagon won by majority decision against Jaycob Pedrano, Nathan Betizar outgunned Roldan Getalada, and Paulvin Saplidan narrowly defeated Junmar Suico.

Matbagon was named the best boxer of “Quest for Champions 18” for his outstanding performance.

The amateur boxing show was organized by decorated boxing coach Brix Flores with the help of former boxer Neil John Tabanao, former world champion Morris East, Australian promoter Gary Connolly, Visminda Pitogo, Carlo Pesons, and Cebu Provincial Board Member Olin Seno. / EKA