Village chief’s Europe travel sparks questions on modesty in public service

PUBLIC service in the Philippines carries not only the weight of duty but also the burden of modesty.

Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, reminds those in government that integrity is measured not only in office work but also in the way they live their daily lives. The law tells them to lead simple lives, avoid extravagance and keep their personal conduct aligned with the trust of the people.

Possibly with RA 6713 in mind, eagle-eyed netizens have noticed fashion-forward Jasmine “Daday” Chan, barangay captain of Basak, Lapu-Lapu City and daughter of Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan and Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The village official’s trip drew scrutiny after photos of her in Europe spread on social media. Citizens began questioning how a public servant could afford such travel, fueling a backlash that went viral.

Broader view

The backlash ties into a wider push for accountability in government. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered lifestyle checks on officials following controversies over substandard and “ghost” flood control projects.

The public’s scrutiny of Chan reflects concerns about whether officials live modestly in line with their public salaries.

Backstory

Chan is known on social media for her fashion-forward posts. When pictures of her Europe trip spread, critics accused her of flaunting a lavish lifestyle.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, Chan said the trip was a wedding gift from her husband, not funded by barangay money. She added that she has only visited Europe once and that her frequent outfit changes may have created the impression of multiple trips.

The figures:

1 Europe trip, which Chan said was a wedding gift.

0 barangay funds used, according to her statement.

Between the lines

The controversy reflects the challenge for public officials in balancing personal lifestyle with public expectations. RA 6713 requires government officials to live modestly and avoid extravagance.

Chan’s defense

Chan assured the public that the finances of her barangay are transparent and fully documented. She said her expenses did not involve any barangay funds.

She explained that her fashionable outfits were paid for with her own money from years of work in college, investments and savings. She added that many of her clothes were bought from an online shopping app.

She said being “stylish and girly” is part of her personality.

The barangay captain invited residents to the next State of the Barangay Address to review how their taxes are spent, urging them to bring any concerns directly to the barangay hall. / DPC