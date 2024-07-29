Village chief's son survives gun attack

The son of a barangay captain in Barangay Mangyan, Sibonga, Cebu, survived a gun attack in Sitio Mantatong.

Dennis Cerenio, 42, married, reported to the police that on July 28, 2024, at 5:16 p.m., he was on his way home when Elvis Roel Reducto, alias “May-May,” riding a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal), allegedly fired multiple shots at him without any apparent reason. Fortunately, Cerenio was not hit.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting the police to launch a manhunt. The habal-habal driver, who had unknowingly transported the suspect, expressed shock at the incident, stating that he had no knowledge of the suspect's intentions. (DVG)