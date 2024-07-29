Cebu

Village chief's son survives gun attack

SunStar Local News
SunStar Local News

The son of a barangay captain in Barangay Mangyan, Sibonga, Cebu, survived a gun attack in Sitio Mantatong.

Dennis Cerenio, 42, married, reported to the police that on July 28, 2024, at 5:16 p.m., he was on his way home when Elvis Roel Reducto, alias “May-May,” riding a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal), allegedly fired multiple shots at him without any apparent reason. Fortunately, Cerenio was not hit.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting the police to launch a manhunt. The habal-habal driver, who had unknowingly transported the suspect, expressed shock at the incident, stating that he had no knowledge of the suspect's intentions. (DVG)

Cebu crimes

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph