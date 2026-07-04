Village People lead singer dies

VICTOR Willis, the lead singer of the iconic 1970s disco group Village People, has passed away.

No further details about the cause of death were immediately disclosed. Willis was 74 years old. “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis. Victor passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as a result of a short, but aggressive illness,” his wife wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Texas-born musician was a co-founder of Village People and co-wrote the group’s signature hits, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “In the Navy” and “Macho Man,” which became disco anthems in the late 1970s.

Among those who paid tribute was US President Donald Trump. “He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his group’s song, Y.M.C.A., at my rallies. It became a ‘monster’ hit again, 30 years after its original launch,” Trump said.

Formed in 1977, Village People became one of the most recognizable acts of the disco era, known for its colorful costumes, choreographed performances and lasting influence on pop culture. / TRC S