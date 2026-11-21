Charise Villagonzalo

Babag National High School - Senior High School

People who grew up in Mactan know that a sandcastle cannot withstand the tide without a strong base. Yet Lapu-Lapu City’s infrastructure plans seem to have overlooked this basic lesson: projects cannot rise when the groundwork remains unfinished.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2025 annual audit report, revealed a P379.59 million backlog in unimplemented City projects as of December 31, 2025. Of the 61 infrastructure programs scheduled, only 29 were ongoing or completed. That is an implementation rate of 47.54 percent. Compare that with the 69.01 percent rate in 2023, which fell to 44.44 percent in 2024, and a persistent gap between what the city plans and what it delivers begins to emerge.

The problem goes beyond numbers. COA found that projects faced delays because engineering preparations, procurement documents, and other requirements were incomplete. In effect, the city set aside money for projects before ensuring they were ready

to proceed.

And who is left waiting while the plans gather dust?

Roads will remain narrow, drainage systems will stay clogged, and public infrastructure will continue to lag behind the City’s growth. A government that cares for its citizens must require solid groundwork, ensuring that every project is actually built and not just confined to a budget allocation.

While the City Government has reported steps to strengthen project monitoring and add technical personnel, their real value will be measured by whether projects finally

move forward.

City officials must stop treating project approval as an achievement in itself. Engineering plans, land acquisition, and procurement requirements should be completed before projects enter the budget. Delays must be addressed early, and the offices responsible for implementation must be held accountable.

After all, taxpayers do not pay for plans that remain on paper. They pay for infrastructure that serves their communities.

A sandcastle may look impressive before the tide arrives, but without a solid foundation, it is only a matter of time before it disappears. Lapu-Lapu City must decide whether its budget will build lasting infrastructure or leave residents watching another wave of promises wash away.