Villania, Arellano expect 5th child

IYA Villania is expecting her fifth child with husband Drew Arellano. The couple, known for their long-standing presence in Filipino entertainment, hinted this may be their last child together.

Villania, a TV host and actress, and Arellano, a TV host and actor, are widely admired for their family-oriented lifestyle. Both are currently part of GMA Network’s roster of talents, with Villania known for hosting “24 Oras” and Arellano for his travel show “Biyahe ni Drew.”

Villania’s return to “24 Oras” was met with a lighthearted joke from co-anchor Mel Tiangco, who said, “Welcome back from your two-day vacation — huh? And you brought back a baby?” / HBL