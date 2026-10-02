Villanueva seeks 5th straight win

PROMISING prospect Kevin Villanueva will face a tough assignment as he takes on undefeated upstart Eduard Teric in the main event of Sanman 104 on Oct. 11, 2026, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Villanueva is one of Sanman Gym’s most promising prospects. He is on a four-fight winning streak with victories over Ariston Aton, Renmark Antaran, Jury Evangelista, and Ramel Antaran.

His lone career loss came via disqualification against Carl Jeffrey Basil last year.

Teric, on the other hand, is a former amateur standout who competed in the Batang Pinoy meet.

He turned pro in 2024 and has so far been impressive. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kei Mark Akut last March 14 in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

Villanueva holds an impressive record of 9-1 with five knockouts, while Teric remains unbeaten at 8-0 with two knockouts.

Also on the card, Gabriel Tapales, the younger brother of two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, will face undefeated Justine Oinal.

Earlier this year, Tapales fought for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia featherweight title but lost to Aznuar Kalsynov by fifth-round stoppage in Russia. He bounced back with a second-round stoppage of Dexter Alimento last June.

Oinal, meanwhile, is fresh from a unanimous decision win against Nelson Bernabe.

Tapales is 10-2 with seven knockouts, while Oinal is 5-0 with one knockout.

In an activity fight, highly-rated minimumweight Joey Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) will take on Remark Antaran (4-7, 3 KOs).

Former national team standout Mark Ashley Fajardo is set to make his much-anticipated pro debut on the undercard. / EKA