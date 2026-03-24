Villarosa, Dacles face tough foes in Kyrgyzstan card

UNBEATEN Filipino boxers Claire Villarosa and Dan Dacles are set for big challenges as they fight on the undercard of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold super-bantamweight showdown between Johnriel Casimero and Luis Nery on April 18, 2026, at the Gazprom Sports Complex in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Villarosa will take on Japan’s Hayate Hanada in an eight-round super-flyweight bout.

The fight marks Villarosa’s first bout outside the Philippines. He is the current Philippine Youth super-flyweight champion, winning the belt last year with a second-round knockout of John Rey Labajo.

Villarosa, who carries a 6-0-1 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts, is expected to face his toughest opponent yet in Hanada.

Hanada, 23, holds a 5-1-1 record with two knockouts. He has already beaten two Filipino fighters — Kenneth Rapista and Yeroge Gura. His only loss came against former world title challenger Rene Calixto in 2023.

Meanwhile, Dacles will face undefeated Uzbek boxer Ikboljon Kholdarov in an eight-round super-welterweight match.

Dacles has impressed in his three-year professional career, earning wins over experienced fighters like Roberto Gonzales, Leonardo Doronio, and Nelson Tinampay. However, Kholdarov is expected to be his toughest test so far.

Despite having only seven pro fights, Kholdarov brings strong experience from the amateur ranks, where he had 89 bouts. He won a silver medal in the 2017 World Championships and gold medals in the 2017 Asian Championships and the 2018 Asian Games.

Dacles has an 8-0-2 record with five knockouts, while Kholdarov is unbeaten at 7-0 with six knockouts. / EKA