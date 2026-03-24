Villarosa, Dacles set to face stern tests

UNBEATEN Filipino boxers Claire Villarosa and Dan Dacles will see action on the undercard of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold super-bantamweight fight between Johnriel Casimero and Luis Nery on April 18, 2026, at Gazprom Sports Complex in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Villarosa will lock horns with Japan’s Hayate Hanada in an eight-round super-flyweight contest.

All of Villarosa’s fights have been held in the Philippines, making this bout his international debut. He is the reigning Philippine Youth super-flyweight champion after winning the title last year via second-round knockout of John Rey Labajo.

Villarosa is expected to face his toughest test to date against fellow prospect

Hanada.

The 23-year-old Japanese fighter has already beaten two Filipino opponents — Kenneth Rapista and Yeroge Gura. His only career defeat came against former world title challenger Rene Calixto

in 2023.

Villarosa carries a 6-0-1 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts, while Hanada is 5-1-1 with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Dacles will take on undefeated Uzbek fighter Ikboljon Kholdarov in an eight-round super-welterweight fight.

Dacles has an impressive three-year career so far, scoring wins over veterans such as Roberto Gonzales, Leonardo Doronio, and Nelson Tinampay. But he has never faced an opponent as talented and experienced

as Kholdarov.

Despite having only seven pro bouts, Kholdarov brings extensive amateur experience, with 89 matches to his name. He is a silver medalist in the 2017 World Championships and a gold medalist in both the 2017 Asian Championships and the 2018

Asian Games.

Dacles is 8-0-2 with five knockouts, while Kholdarov is 7-0 with six knockouts.

/ EKA