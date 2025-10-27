Villegas: Pray, not party on All Saints’, All Souls’ Days

LINGAYEN-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas on Monday said there is more than just remembering our dearly departed during Undas, or Kalag-kalag in Cebuano-speaking areas.

“We are going to the cemetery to pay our respects to our deceased loved ones. Let us visit the cemetery not for a picnic but to pray, give alms to the needy, make sacrifices and offer them for the suffering souls in purgatory,” Villegas said in a

social media post.

He said the faithful may also offer prayers, acts of kindness and sacrifices for their departed loved ones.

“When we pray, let’s say, ‘This rosary is for the soul of grandma.’ But praying is not enough. I hope we also help the poor. While you give alms to someone in need, say, ‘This alms is for the soul of dad,’” he said.

“After that, give a little sacrifice. You will not eat candy, you will not drink soft drinks, but in your heart, you will say, ‘I will not eat this delicious thing; this is for the soul of grandpa,’” he added.

Catholic Filipinos will observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

One of the most common practices during Undas is visiting cemeteries where loved ones are buried.

Filipinos usually clean and decorate the graves with flowers, candles and other offerings. Families also bring food and drinks to share with their relatives and friends. / PNA