Viloria tops qualifiers for Sugbu bowlers monthly contest

MAENG Viloria topped the first qualifying event of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United monthly tournament and earned a sponsored trip to a tournament in Bacolod.

Vilora tallied 834 in four rounds, backed by an impressive 234 and 209 in the first two games.

Lemuel Paquibut got second place with 809, buoyed by his 225 in the final frame, while Ted Convocar got third place with 784, just four ahead of fourth placer John Nelson.

The top four bowlers will have their trip to the Negros Open in Bacolod on June 25–30, sponsored by the group, as part of their prize. The sponsorship by Sugbu covers hotel, registration and master’s expenses.

The rest of the top 10 bowlers in the singles event are Robert Sarvida (780), Luke Bolongan (775), Arthur Tapaya (769), Egay Alqueza (769), Jomar Jumapao (766), and Roger Asumbrado (764).

In the doubles event, Pacquibot and Convocar got the title with 1,593, just 14 ahead of second placers Maeng Vilora and Heber Alqueza.

Paquibot is an electrical engineer who used to join the Pinoy bowling community in Qatar, while Convocar used to compete in Manila. It’s the first time for the two to win the title.

Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida got third place with 1,542, while Arthur Tapaya and Jumapao finished fourth at 1,535. / ML