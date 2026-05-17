Vincent Co appears in public on supposed wedding day with Bea

VINCENT Co appeared in public on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the date that was reportedly supposed to be his wedding day with fiancée Bea Alonzo in Spain.

This happened during a convention at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, where Vincent was reportedly accompanied by his father, Lucio Co.

Vincent serves as president of Puregold, which is reportedly part of the family’s business empire that includes S&R, real estate and liquor ventures established by his parents, whose wealth is said to be worth P175 billion.

Among those who attended the event were Kyline Alcantara, Angeline Quinto and Kathryn Bernardo. However, unlike in previous years, members of the media were reportedly not invited this time.

As of writing, Bea remains in Spain while speculation continues over whether the wedding will still push through or not. / TRC