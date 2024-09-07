Vincent Eco drops new song ‘Baby’

CEBUANO singer-songwriter Vincent Eco is set to release his first single “Baby,” the third track on his forthcoming six-song concept EP “Sa May Baybayon.”

Musically, the single presents a fresh sound that diverges from Eco’s previous folk-acoustic style, moving deeper into modern pop-rock territory. However, it continues to reflect the heart-wrenching emotional depth that Eco has come to be known for, as Baby poignantly captures the moment one realizes their partner’s love has faded.

The theme fits nicely into the overall narrative of the forthcoming “Sa May Baybayon” EP, which, in Vincent Eco’s own words, “narrates a journey from being in love with someone to becoming a stranger and moving on.”

“I wanted to convey the opposite side when you’re on the shoreline, where instead of a sunny, lovely day with your loved ones you are on a gloomy seashore, alone with your thoughts, emotions, and memories,” he added.

“Sa May Baybayon” is the culmination of a year-long team effort for Vincent Eco and a few helpful friends. Notably, Baby was co-produced with David Prendergast, an Irish producer who has worked with such accomplished acts as Kodaline, Paul Alwright, and Overhead The Albatross, and also produced Cebuano band The Sundown’s “Come Home To Me.” On the visual aspects, Eco collaborates with acclaimed creative director Nikko Tan on the materials accompanying the single and the EP.

Singer-songwriter Diane Tungol (of Alice Who and SUGARKISS) performs additional vocals on “Baby.” Vincent Eco’s The Sundown bandmate Alden Panes performs drums on the track and long-time collaborator Kyle Cua rounds up the band on bass. The project was recorded in Capital Dreams Studio (Cebu) by Tim Williams.

"Baby" is now available on all streaming platforms.