VinFast, Green GSM donate P10M to aid quake-hit Cebu

VINFAST Philippines and Green GSM have joined relief operations for communities affected by the Sept. 30, 2025, earthquake in northern Cebu, reaffirming their commitment to support Filipinos in times of crisis.

The two companies donated P10 million to the Cebu Provincial Government to help fund relief and rebuilding efforts, including aid for displaced families and the repair of damaged infrastructure.

Gov. Patricia Baricuatro thanked the firms, saying the contribution will help the province recover faster. Green GSM also deployed teams to Cebu a day after the quake, distributing 500 relief packs of food and water and sending mobile tents for evacuees.

VinFast Southeast Asia CEO Antonio Zara Aguila III said the firm is determined to help restore normalcy to affected areas, while Green GSM managing director Dao Quy Phi noted that their drivers’ direct involvement ensures aid reaches people efficiently.

Their efforts reflect Vingroup’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility and community resilience. / KOC