‘Viral couple’ finds a sponsor to remarry

A couple who got married in Amlan, Negros Oriental, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, became popular on the internet after the presiding priest allegedly reprimanded them for being late.

Now, the pair has found a sponsor to have their wedding conducted again on June 17, 2024.

The venue, however, hasn't been made public yet.

This was revealed by Professional Violinist & Entertainer/Weddings and Corporate Events coordinator John Lester Barot in his social media post.

Barot said the sponsor would cover all costs, so they didn't need to worry.

A certain Janine Suelto-Sagario stated on social media that their godmother, a church server, notified them that the wedding was moved from 8 a.m. on June 8 to 9 a.m., which makes them happy since it gives them more time to prepare.

However, when they arrived there at 8:45 a.m., they were told by the church staff that they were one hour late.

At the start of the ceremony, the priest allegedly told the bride that he thought she had already given birth.

As a result, the pregnant bride nearly tripped while walking in a hurry towards the altar. (DVG, TPT)