Viral diseases spike in tremor-hit areas

CASES of flu and acute respiratory illness (ARI) remain high in northern Cebu, particularly in the towns of San Remigio and Daanbantayan.

Health officials urged residents to wear masks and get vaccinated, while the Provincial Board called for preventive health measures amid shifting weather patterns and the disease’s quick transmission rate.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) records show that San Remigio has the highest number of cough and cold cases, totaling 264.

This is followed by Daanbantayan with 233 cases, Medellin with 116, and Tabuelan with 93 cases from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025.

According to PHO officer-in-charge Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, the cases come from different barangays, including residents staying in tent cities.

Bogo City also logged nine cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

Arsenal disclosed that aside from the ILI cases in Bogo, majority of recorded cases involved residents with hypertension or high blood pressure, totaling 83. Forty-one cases were for body aches, while 39 residents had skin diseases.

Arsenal urged residents in these areas to wear masks to prevent the rapid spread of the illnesses.

“These viruses are highly infectious, if you are just talking or just near someone, it can be transmitted,” Arsenal said on Monday, October 27.

She advised that if someone is feeling unwell, they should responsibly wear a mask to avoid infecting others, especially vulnerable sectors like senior citizens, individuals with pre-existing conditions, and children.

The PHO is also prioritizing vaccination for the elderly aged 60 and above. Young adults are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine to prevent illness. / ANV