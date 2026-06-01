Viral dumping video prompts citations

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has called on residents to exercise greater environmental responsibility following the circulation of an online video showing illegal garbage disposal into the sea near the Pasil Fish Market.

Authorities issued three citation tickets to a man caught on video dumping garbage directly into the water after tracking him down amid widespread public outrage over the incident.

The individual, identified only as “Juanito” of Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City, was located by personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) after a concerned citizen submitted the viral footage documenting the illegal dumping.

The Cebu City Environmental and Sanitation Enforcement Team issued three citation tickets against Juanito for violating environmental sanitation ordinances related to improper waste disposal.

Juanito later admitted responsibility and publicly apologized, explaining that he had been cleaning streets and decided to dispose of the collected garbage by throwing it into the sea — an act he later acknowledged was wrong.

“Please do not do what I did,” he said in Cebuano, urging residents to follow proper waste disposal practices to avoid penalties and environmental damage.

Archival said the incident underscores the continuing challenge of solid waste management in coastal communities despite ongoing cleanup efforts in the city’s waterways.

The mayor said the video, which quickly spread online, prompted immediate coordination among the CCPO, local barangay officials and environmental enforcement teams to identify the violator.

Authorities confirmed that the citations were issued shortly after the suspect was located.

Archival added that the City Government has been working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Barangay Pasil and Barangay Ermita on sustained coastal cleanup operations.

During a Brigada Eskwela event, Archival announced that around 90 percent of the garbage along the Pasil-to-Ermita coastline had already been cleared by city workers and the DPWH.

“The government can remove the garbage, but we cannot stop it from coming back,” Archival said, appealing for stronger public discipline and greater community cooperation in keeping the city clean.

He noted that improper waste disposal contributes to flooding and environmental degradation, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

The viral incident has since served as a reminder of the City’s continuing struggle against littering and illegal dumping, especially in densely populated coastal communities where waste management remains a persistent concern. / Bejay Chen Tabayag Benedicto College Intern