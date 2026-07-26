‘Viral fistfight’ in Rome draws reactions from celebrities

SEVERAL celebrities reacted to the viral video of two Filipinos who got into a fistfight with alleged bullies and pickpockets inside a subway train in Rome, Italy.

Aside from giving the video a heart reaction, showbiz icon Charo Santos also reposted the clip on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, actress-comedian Pokwang commented, “You deserved that Pacquiao punch, bro!”

Actress Eula Valdez also wrote, “You made my blood boil!” along with an angry emoji.

Fil-Am reality star Bretman Rock and actor-host IC Mendoza also expressed their support for the two Filipinos.

Kapuso actor Enzo Pineda likewise weighed in on the incident, saying, “Bullying should never be tolerated, especially if they are disrespecting your country. Let’s go, brothers.”

The incident took place on July 13, 2026 and was shared online by vlogger DJ Media. Because of their bravery, many netizens hailed the two Filipinos as “heroes” and “Filipino vigilantes.”

They were identified as Mervin Dayagro, 45, from Dasmariñas, Cavite, who was wearing a red shirt, and Jordan Tamayo, 43, from Antipolo City, who was wearing a baseball cap.

The two reportedly moved to Rome only last year for work. Mervin works as a hotel housekeeper, while Jordan works as an all-around maintenance worker at a law firm in the morning and as a caterer in the afternoon. They have become known as “Filipino pickpocket hunters” in Rome.

Even before the viral video, they had reportedly confronted the same notorious pickpockets several times.

When asked whether they feared retaliation from the alleged thieves, Mervin and Jordan said they were ready if they crossed paths with them again. “This is the first time Asians have stood up to people like them. As for me, I confront them every single day. You can see it in my content. I spray them, pour Paombong vinegar on them, even urine. I don’t care. Once you’re identified as a pickpocket, I’ll make sure something happens to you that you won’t like. That’s guaranteed,” Mervin said, as quoted by Pep.ph. / TRC S